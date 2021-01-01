Ridgetop 20" Wood Tabletop Lantern
Description
Features:Capacity for 1 candle(s)Clean with a soft dry clothHolds Pillar candlesHolder Type: LanternColor: BrownHolder Material: WoodHolder Material Details: Set: NoSet Size: Candle Compatibility: 2" W Pillar;3" W PillarCandle Included: NoCandle Color: Candle Material: Power Source: Candle Capacity: 1Holder Placement: Tabletop / CenterpieceOutdoor Use: NoHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Mountain LodgeManufacturing Type: Machine MadeSeason: No SeasonSpefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: NoUSDA BioBased Product: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoCradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 10Overall Depth - Front to Back: 10Overall Product Weight: 5.94Assembly:Eligible for Hardware Packs: NoWarranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: YesFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Length: 1 YearWarranty Details: 1 Year