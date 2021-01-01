Ridgeline Wicker + Teak Side Chair

" Pairing lightweight, 100%-recyclable synthetic rattan with preserved teak legs, this simple outdoor dining chair was designed and crafted especially for terrain. - A terrain exclusive - SVLK-certified teak, Instant Grey + Teak Shield finish, half round poly rattan - Cushion: Olefin outdoor fabric, outdoor foam, polyfiber wrap, polyfill fiber - Indoor or outdoor use - Treat legs seasonally with Teak Shield (available in stores) - Clean wicker with mild soap and water - During the off season, cover your outdoor furniture with high quality outdoor furniture covers and, if possible, we highly recommend storing it in an enclosed, dry area. This will extend the life of your furniture. Clean and make sure completely dry before covering and storing - Imported 33.4""H, 18.1""W, 22.4""D Seat: 18.3""H, 16.1""DThis item is subject to 15% restocking fee ifreturned, plus applicable taxes. The fee will be deducted from the refundonce the return is processed. "