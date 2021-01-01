Ridge LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (EC34509-BK)

The Ridge LED Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting is a piece of contemporary ceiling lighting with a starkly powerful aesthetic, sure to bring a distinctive mixture of grit and charm to any space. Its rectangular frame is made of Aluminum to provide an element of grit and industrial modernity, with a low luster finish completing the look. Below this frame is a square shaped Glass diffuser, finished in Opal to provide a warm surface for the LED light to emit through. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Square. Color: Black. Finish: Black