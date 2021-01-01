Ricoh Wg-5 Gps Screen Protector, [Cleartouch Anti-Glare (2-Pack)] Anti-Fingerprint Matte Film Skin For Ricoh Wg-5 Gps

Screen Surface Description: Matte: Material: Polyethylene Terephthalate [Anti-Glare] Two (2) Award-Winning Anti-Glare Screen Protectors, Precision-Cut To Fit Your Wg-5 Gps'S Exact Dimensions! Keep The Extra One For Back Up Later, Or Share One With A Friend! [Strength And Stability] Dual-Layered High-Grade Pet Designed For Durability; Protects Your Screen From Scratches, Fingerprints, And Dust [Uv Protection] Reduces 90% Of Uv Rays Caused By Reflected Light, Protecting Your Eyes [Perfect Fit] Glueless Adhesive Bonds Perfectly To Your Screen And Will Never Leave A Sticky Residue After Peeling [Included] Each Package Contains Two (2) Cleartouch Anti-Glare Screen Protectors For Your Wg-5 Gps, Cleartouch Applicator Card, And Microfiber Cleaning Cloth. [Please Be Advised] The Special Low-Tack Adhesive Takes A Little Time To Fully Adhere Around The Edges And When It Does, The Air Gaps Clear Out