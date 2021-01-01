Rick and Morty Deluxe Note Card Set (with Keepsake Book Box) (Hardcover)

Celebrate your fandom of Adult Swim's Rick and Morty with this deluxe note card set. Taking inspiration from Adult Swim's acclaimed animated series Rick and Morty, this deluxe note card set features imagery of your favorite characters and their most memorable moments and quotes from the show. This set includes: 20 note cards featuring quotes from Rick and Morty 20 envelopes 20 sticker seals A pocket journal A keepsake box for storage Designed for inter-dimensional travelers, scientists, aliens, robots, and all fans of Rick and Morty, this collectible set offers a fun and unique way to celebrate the show with friends across the multiverse.