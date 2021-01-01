From novogratz x globe electric
Novogratz x Globe Electric Richmond 15 in. Matte Brass Desk Lamp with White Inner Shade
The matte brass finish of the Richmond Desk Lamp highlights its organic curves and orb shade to create a seamless blend of functionality and style. The white interior shade reflects the light outwards creating an ideal light source for your desk, nightstand, or side table. Further adding to the mid-century modern aesthetic, this lamp sits at 15 in. H and can be a statement lighting piece in any room. Decorate with the Novogratz and Globe Electric - lighting made easy.