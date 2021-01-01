Richland Modern Glam Velvet Channel Stitch 3 Seater Sofa Black/Walnut - Christopher Knight Home

Anchor your living room with a stunning centerpiece that gives cozy movie nights in and casual conversations with friends a whole new look. Our elegant modern glam three-seater sofa is the ideal addition to any interior space with its smooth velvet upholstery, outstanding channel stitching, and beautifully turned birch wood legs. Featuring a graceful tuxedo arm design and rounded edges, this impressive sofa acts as a streamlined statement piece that can change the whole flow of your living room with style and comfort. MODERN GLAM: Our sofa showcases a luxurious tuxedo arm design and elegant channel stitching that pair seamlessly with rounded edges and smooth velvet for a luxurious modern glam look. Complemented with beautifully turned legs, this sofa brings a sleek touch to any decor. VELVET: Our velvet is 100percent polyester, featuring a featherlike softness and unique sheen. With a built-in resistance to wrinkles and outstanding durability, this velvet is hands down the best option amongst velvets. CHANNEL STITCHING: The channel stitching in this sofa offers an extra touch of sophistication that provides a smooth design. The straight stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort. BIRCH WOOD LEGS: This sofa is supported by beautifully turned birch wood legs which offer an attractive look and durable structure. Its fine grain takes stains well, giving this piece a gorgeous finish. DIMENSIONS: Choose an accessory that is the perfect size for you and your furniture. This sofa is 77.25” W x 30.75” D x 30.50” H. You will love how much your space can transform with the simple addition of this charming sofa. Color: Black/Walnut. Pattern: Solid.