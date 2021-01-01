From design house

Design House Richland 36-in x 30-in Surface Nutmeg Oak Mirrored Rectangle Medicine Cabinet | 530576-NOK

$305.60
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The Design House 530576-NOK Richland Tri-View Medicine Cabinet Mirror features a water-resistant nutmeg oak finish, a solid wood frame, and (3) door design. The cabinet doors glide open revealing (2) stationary shelves to hold shampoo, medicine, makeup and other toiletries. This cabinet is built to withstand the moisture and humidity from your shower and will not chip or stain. Use this mirror for shaving or applying makeup in the morning. Product comes assembled and ready for installation. Design House Richland 36-in x 30-in Surface Nutmeg Oak Mirrored Rectangle Medicine Cabinet | 530576-NOK

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com