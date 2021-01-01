Design House Richland 24-inch Medicine Cabinet in Nutmeg Oak

The Design House 530592-NOK Richland Lighted Tri-View Medicine Cabinet Mirror features a water-resistant nutmeg oak finish, a solid wood frame, (3) door design, and (3) vanity lights to brighten your entire space. Uses (3) 60 Watt Medium base bulb or LED equivalent (not included). The cabinet doors glide open revealing (2) stationary shelves to hold medicine, makeup and other toiletries. This cabinet is built to withstand the moisture and humidity from your shower and will not chip or stain. Use this mirror for shaving or applying makeup in the morning. Product comes assembled and ready for installation.This product is TSCA TITLE VI compliant and is UL listed for use in damp areas. It comes with a 1-year limited warranty.