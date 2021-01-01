Eclipse Rich Teal Thermal Rod Pocket Blackout Curtain - 42 in. W x 84 in. L

Experience the darkness, silence and beauty of Eclipse curtains. Whether you are looking to enhance your existing dcor or create a whole new look, Eclipse curtains give you the versatility and style you need to decorate any room in your home. The innovative foam-back technology provides all of the light-blocking, noise reducing and energy saving benefits, while providing the same fashionable style and elegance of naturally flowing curtains. From traditional to contemporary dcor, ultra-soft microfiber thermal curtain panels enhance any living space. The super-soft hand and luxurious drapability of microfiber combined with the Eclipse Thermaback technology ensures the ultimate in fashion and function. Hang 2 or more rod pocket window panels on a standard or decorative rod for optimal coverage. Foam backing is an off white for street-view requirements. Sold as a single panel measuring 42 in. wide in your choice of 63 in. or 84 in. L. Decorative rod sold separately. 100% easy clean Polyester. Fashion colors include Black, Fuschia, Mimosa, Purple and Teal. Machine wash, tumble dry, do not bleach. Imported. Color: Rich Teal.