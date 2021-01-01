Rice Paper Circle Diptych Shadow Box Wall Art 2 Piece: White/Natural - Medium by World Market

-Our set of two rice-paper art pieces creates a delicately detailed circle when displayed side by side. They take their cue from the rich history of Guangdong, China, where people have flocked for 200 years to buy rice-paper art. Displayed against a neutral background and set in a handsome shadow box frame, this set lends an organic note to your decor. Material: Rice Paper, Color:White > Natural. Also could be used for artwork,wall decor,wall art,hanging artwork,home decor,decor,wall hanging,framed art,art. By Cost Plus World Market.591540