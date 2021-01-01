'Ribbons of Jewels I' Print on Wrapped Canvas

Features:This ready to hang, gallery wrapped art piece features parallel strips of swirling blue, pink and purple on a white backgroundMade in the USAProduct Type: PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: 65% Polyester, 35% CottonAdditional Materials: WoodColor: PurpleNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: Piper RhueStyle: ScandinavianOrientation: VerticalSize: Medium 25"-32"Shape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Floral & BotanicalAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedSeason: SpringHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Ribbons of Jewels IEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally Preferable Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 19" H x 6" W): 19Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 32" H x 10" W ): 32Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 47" H x 16" W): 47Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 8" W): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 19" H x 6" W): 6Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 32" H x 10" W ): 10Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 47" H x 16" W): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 8" W): 8Overall Depth - Front to Back: 2Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 47" H x 16" W): 7Overall Product Weight (Size: 19" H x 6" W): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 8" W): 3Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Size: 19" H x 6" W