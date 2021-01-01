From morex ribbon
Morex Ribbon Ribbon, Nylon, 5/8 inch by 11 Yards, Bordeaux, Item 01215/10-390 Nylvalour Velvet, 5/8" x 11 Yd
Advertisement
Highest quality, world's most exclusive Woven ribbon imported from Switzerland. Soft velvet texture and luxurious shine. Perfect for adorning apparel 100Percent nylon material 5/8" X 11 yd in color Bordeaux Nylvalour ribbon is perfect for sewing projects, gift wrapping, wedding decorating, Floral bouquets, boutineers, corsages and all crafting projects Finished edge Morex item Number 01215/10-390