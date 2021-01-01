From alexis mae co / leukemia cancer awareness products
Orange Ribbon Heart Wing Leukemia Cancer Awareness Godfather Throw Pillow
Advertisement
I miss my Godfather Leukemia awareness products for loved ones family friends relatives to show faith hope love support grieving for loss of loved one & in memory of remembrance of a special person you lost. Memorial gifts loss of my loving God Father. Blood cancer Leukemia awareness stuff items with wings heart graphic design with sayings. In September we wear orange for Leukemia awareness month. Keepsakes sorry for your loss give condolences sympathy for men women kids boys girls teens youth adults. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only