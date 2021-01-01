Ribbon Flat Cable for Raspberry Pi Camera 15pin 10mm Pitch 200cm 656ft Pack of 2

This Ribbon Flat Cable is specially designed for swap out the stock 150mm long flex cable from a Raspberry Pi Camera for 200cm (6.56ft) The cable usually consists of a flat and flexible plastic film base, with multiple metallic conductors bonded to one surface Each order comes with two cables, the Raspberry Pi and Pi Camera shown in the picture are not included (but we have Pi camera in the shop) This FFC cable is perfectly compatible for Raspberry Pi Camera Board (both 'classic' and 'NoIR' type) Also applicable for LCD, LCD TV, car navigation, car audio, laptop, PC, DVD player, recorder, printer, copy machine, etc.