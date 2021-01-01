Glitz Home White Set of 3 Ribbed Graduated Round Planters

Glitz Home Set Of 3 Ribbed Graduated Round Planters. 1. Environmental Friendly Material - This set of planters is made with 100% recyclable polyethylene, which is safe and healthy for indoor space and outdoor needs. 2. Lightweight and Durable - Compared with traditional fiberglass planters, these planters are lightweight, chip-resistant, and more durable. 3. Weather-Resistant - These planters have a two-year guarantee and the sturdy UV-protected structure is resistant to fading and cracking, ideally all year round. 4. Nature Finish - The imitation ceramic looking is more in line with various customers' needs. 5. Drainage Hole - Pre-drilled drainage hole is to be used indoor and outdoor.