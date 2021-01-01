Mainstays Ribbed Chambray Placemat, 13 in x 18 in, Set of 4, Tan

Transform an everyday meal into a casual gathering by setting the table with Mainstays Solid Woven Placemats. These placemats are a timeless addition to any kitchen decoration with a ribbed texture and subtle trim. Pair with our Mainstays Ribbed Table Runner to complete the foundation for a welcoming dining experience. You can feel confident that your purchase is making a difference in the world. These items are manufactured by JVS Export. JVS is a fifth-generation, family-owned manufacturer based in southern India. With over 85 years of weaving experience, JVS knows what it takes to bring value, function, and fashion to your home. We own and operate several windmills as well as a solar farm. Altogether, we generate 5 times more power than we consume in our manufacturing, so the power is provided to the local electrical cooperative for distribution throughout the region. JVS also harvests rainwater to help alleviate the strain on the local groundwater reserves in our area. We help our workforce live better lives through initiatives such as women's empowerment, free medical camps, and education and training.