Furinno Riau No Tool Metal Frame Bookcase, 3-Tier, Rustic Oak/Black

Furinno Riau collection introduces the frustration-free furniture to you. This Series is designed to meet the demand of hassle free, fits in space, fits on budget and yet durable and efficient furniture. Riau comes in variety of products such as desks, computer desks, console tables, bookcases and shelves. This 3-tier bookcase combines rigid metal with wooden boards, the sleek and stylish design add some visual depth to your room decor. Ideal for storage and display, place it at your living room, bed room, kitchen, office or any room with limited space. Easily fold and unfold the frame for convenient transport and flat storage. The shelf has a sturdy structure and leg levelers are adjustable for better stability. The assembly is simple where tools are not needed. Just unfold the metal frame and snap the boards on it, it takes less than 3 mins to assemble. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals. Pictures are for illustration purpose. All decor items are not included in this offer.