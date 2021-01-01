From symple stuff
Rialto Smart Media Electric Fireplace
Southwest style and sleek sophistication convene at the crossroads of this electric fireplace. Realistic faux black river stone juxtaposes handsomely with clean woodwork and the sienna finish. This electric fireplace saves energy with long-lasting, cost-effective LED bulbs while igniting ambiance with realistic flames and supplemental heat. A recessed-door shelf hides the clutter of media accessories for a traditional look with modern conveniences. Warm-up your living space with this mission-style piece-a must for any home.