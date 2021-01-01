Harlequin - Rhythm Rug - Saffron - 140x200cm

Move to the beat of your own drum with this Rhythm rug from Harlequin. With a striking zigzag design, this pattern is reminiscent of reverberating soundwaves. In yellow and grey tones, it is made from pure new wool which is delightfully soft underfoot. A treat for your feet and your floor. Key features: * Rug * Material: pure new wool * Dimensions: 140x200cm * Varied zigzag pattern * In shades of yellow and gray * Expertly hand tufted * With a soft cut and loop pile finish