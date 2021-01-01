From bead landing
Rhodium Rectangle Bezels by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy the Rhodium Rectangle Bezels by Bead Landing™ at Michaels. com. Give your handmade earrings or bracelets a beautiful appeal with these rectangle rhodium charms by Bead Landing. Give your handmade earrings or bracelets a beautiful appeal with these rectangle rhodium charms by Bead Landing. These handmade pieces of jewelry will make the perfect gift for a loved one. Details: Rhodium colored 5.5mm x 15mm each 10 bezels Zinc alloy and iron | Rhodium Rectangle Bezels by Bead Landing™ | Michaels®