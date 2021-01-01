25" x 37" Rhodes Framed Wall Mirror Natural - Kate and Laurel

Using a mirror to dress up a part of your home is a simple choice with the Rhodes rectangular wall mirror by Kate and Laurel. It is a beautiful addition to any wall and an essential element in your home decor. An easy way to revamp a space, the large 24.75 x 36.75-inch rectangle frame has the perfect dimensions to add a stylish statement to a hallway, bedroom or living room. You could even place two on adjacent walls for opening up space in any smaller room. The substantial size makes it a natural selection for your bathroom either as a tasteful piece of wall art or a practical vanity mirror. The sleek, minimalist frame creates a modern feel and a stylish look in a contemporary design and blends with other styles well, so it is sure to fit perfectly in a kitchen, hallway or dining room too. The frame is made of a sturdy polystyrene material and has a slim profile. The beveled mirror surface is 24 x 36 inches, reflecting lots of light and brightening up any space.