Kate and Laurel Rhodes 28 in. x 22 in. Classic Rectangle Framed Bronze Wall Accent Mirror

Create a chic, minimal wall display starting with the classic Rhodes Mirror from Kate and Laurel. This mirror features a traditional rectangular shape with a practical, beveled edge on the inset mirror. Adding a mirror to your home provides dimension by reflecting and spreading light sources and the beveled edge increases light absorption on the reflective surface. This mirror offers your home a traditional accent that is excellent to showcase as one or in multiples for a chic, symmetrical wall display. Hang the Rhodes Mirror in any traditional living room, bedroom, entryway, dining room or powder room. This mirror's larger 22.75 in. x 28.75 in. dimensions offer plenty of surface area for an elegant bathroom vanity mirror. Hang the Rhodes mirror in a matter of seconds with the metal D-ring hangers securely attached to the back.