Rhoda Floral Handmade Tufted Wool Green Area Rug

Your sweet home is a place where you spend most of your time. The flooring is the base of your home that cannot be ignored at the time of embellishment. We have designed this amazing shaded woolen area rug for the flooring of your room to look lively and refreshing. Its modern contemporary pattern, flabby woolen stuff, fine finishing, and high durability are unmatchable traits. Buy this round rug with a sturdy weave which makes it a suitable product for your home. Rug Size: Runner 2'6" x 8'