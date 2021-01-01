Rhiannon Tufted Upholstered Panel Headboard

Bed frame feeling a little blah? Try adding this upholstered headboard to give a fresh new look. Its engineered and solid wood frame is upholstered in a polyester and linen blend that's soft to the touch. A foam fill adds some cushion to prop yourself up while you do some before-bed reading. The clean-lined design is complemented by a single row of button tufting and a piped trim. This headboard is made to be mounted right to your bed frame thanks to the pre-drilled holes and included hardware. Size: Full, Color: Gray