RHGEIUCY Bluetooth Headset Headset Heavy bass Music Headset Wireless Sports Gaming Headset Using The Multi-Directional Control knob, You can

Using the multi-directional control knob, you can play, pause, shuffle and adjust the volume of the device, and turn on or off the power of the headset Closed ear design provides comfort and significantly reduces external noise Long-lasting battery life: up to 7 hours of continuous playback, large-capacity battery, to ensure your use time, a single charge can be used continuously for 7 hours, up to 15 hours in standby. Card insertion mode: plug in the memory card to change to MP3 in seconds, during outdoor sports and flying, you don't need to connect the mobile phone, plug in a memory card to listen. The memory card is limited to 32G internal TF memory card, and the music format is MP3. 7-color variable breathing light: give you more stunning visual and auditory double enjoyment