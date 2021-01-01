From us hardware
RHD701 Walkie Talkie Antenna SMAF Dual Band Antenna Compatible with Baofeng UV5R RT21 RT29 RT5 RT5R Walkie Talkie 10 Pack
10 pack walkie talkies antenna compatible with most brands two way radios; extend the distanceof reception and transmission Length is 8.46 inch; dual frequency;144/430MHz 136-174+400-470MHz This antenna features a 2.15dBi signal within 20W of power; boost the signal of your radio significantly Durable ABS heat shrinkable sleeve material and whip antenna allows bend easily for long term use SMA-F antenna fits H-777 RT-5R RT6 RT7 RT29 BAOFENG BF-F8HP UV5R UV-82 Kenwood TK-250 and more