RHD701 Walkie Talkie Antenna SMAF Dual Band Antenna Compatible with Baofeng UV5R RT21 RT29 RT5 RT5R Walkie Talkie 10 Pack

$44.94
In stock
Description

10 pack walkie talkies antenna compatible with most brands two way radios; extend the distanceof reception and transmission Length is 8.46 inch; dual frequency;144/430MHz 136-174+400-470MHz This antenna features a 2.15dBi signal within 20W of power; boost the signal of your radio significantly Durable ABS heat shrinkable sleeve material and whip antenna allows bend easily for long term use SMA-F antenna fits H-777 RT-5R RT6 RT7 RT29 BAOFENG BF-F8HP UV5R UV-82 Kenwood TK-250 and more

