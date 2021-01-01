From legrand
Legrand RH703PTU Radiant Switch and Dimmer Wall Control White Wall Controls Dimmers Dimmers
Advertisement
Legrand RH703PTU Radiant Switch and Dimmer Wall Control Features:Self-calibration feature allows you to select lamp type, which then automatically sets the minimum voltage for that lamp, eliminating flicker and poor performanceWorks with virtually any dimmable lamp and load on typical residential and light commercial wiring (with the exception of -1 V LED drivers)Convenient operation—combines ON/OFF paddle switch with separate slider for dimming controlRating: Incandescent, Halogen & ELV: 7 W, MLV: 5 VA, LED/CFL: 45 W, EFL: 55A (Use RH4FBL3PTC for -1 V)`Tru-Universal requires NeutralSSL 7A CompliantComes with three interchangeable face colors: Ivory, White, Light AlmondPreset, single pole and 3-way operationEco-Benefit Information - LEED ContributionWall plate not includedCrafted from composite materialsDimensions:Height: 4-1/4"Width: 1-3/4"Depth: 1-1/4"Electrical Specifications:Voltage: 120 Dimmers White