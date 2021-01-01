From bluestar
BlueStar RGTNB 36" Liquid Propane Rangetop RGTNB366BV2L
36" Gas Rangetop with 6 Open Burners, Full Motion Grates, UltraNova™ Power Burners, Simmer Burner, Integrated Cooktop Options, and Dishwasher Safe Drip Trays: Liquid Propane - Stainless Steel Finish. Heavy-duty, commercial stainless steel construction. Automatic electronic ignition and re-ignition system. Single point spark ignition modules. Push-to-turn, infinite setting NOVA and SUPERNOVA top burner controls with new 130°F simmer burner. Heavy-duty control knobs. Drip trays with stainless steel inserts and glides. 1 year parts and labor warranty. Black knobs are standard. Top Burner: 3 x 15,000 BTU. Top Burner Power: 2 x 22,000 BTU. Simmer Burner Rating: 130°F. VAC: 120V. Amps: 9 Amps. Wiring: Single Phase. NAT: 5.0" WC. LP: 10.0" WC. Side Cabinet: 0". Back Wall: 0". Top Cabinet Per Side: 3". Overall Width: 35 7/8". Overall Depth: 27 1/4". Overall Height: 8 3/8". Depth of Cooktop Cabinet: 24".