RGB Large Gaming Mouse Pad Galactus Skin,12 Lighting Modes & Non-Slip Rubber Base Mousepad-Long Glowing Laptop Desk Pad, Computer Keyboard and Mice.

??AWESOME DESIGN FOR YOU?Print Vivid Color Scenes And Pictures On The Mouse pad Through Advanced Technology, Give You a Wonderful Feeling For Your Office, Home Work Or Gaming. For Loyal Fans Of This Theme, This is a Perfect Holiday Gifts. 12 LIGHTING MODES?This RGB Gaming Mousepad Is Powered By A Usb Cable And The Edge Is Designed With Super Glowing Fiber. You Can Choose Customizable Lighting Provides A Distinctive Appearance And Choose From 12 Lighting Modes: Green, Blue, Purple, Red, Light Blue, Yellow, White, Magenta, Orange, Magic Flash, Magic Slow, Rainbow Breathing. OFFICE AND GAMING?The Mouse Mat Measure Size is 31.5x11.8x0.16 Inches / 800x300x4 mm. This Extra Large Desk Pad Is Very Suitable For Office, Gaming, Learning, Desktops, Laptop, Personal Computers, Consoles, Mechanical Keyboard/RGB Illuminated Keyboard, Mini Keyboards And Mice. COMFORTABLE AND DURABLE? This Large Gaming Desk Pad is Made Of Durable Environmentally Friendly Material, Features Smooth Textured Cloth Surfa