RGB Intelligent LED Audio Light 34cm 110V/220V 36W Smart Control bluetooth WIFI RGB 3D Surround Sound Lights Support Amazon Google and Other Smart.

Package Included:1x Smart LED Ceiling Lights1x Set of Installation Accessories1x Remote Control (Optional)Specification: Voltage: 220V/110-220VWattage: 36WDiameter: 34cmControl Mode: Wall switch + mobile APP control + remote controlLight Modes: Adjust to dim or bright, music rhythm, gradient, colorful flashinging lightWiFi version: support amazon, google, Tmall Genie, Xiaodu and other smart audio control, mobile remote controlFeatures:* Made with High quality LED chip, thick acrylic, which ensures the long service time, durable for use* Smart control: The light can be controlled by different method, such as wall switch, mobile APP and remote control, providing more convenience for you to control it* Multi working mode: It have many modes, white light, warm light, neutral light, solid light, scene modes like music rhythm, gradient, colorful flashinging lights to meet your different needs flexibly, very pratical for your daily life.