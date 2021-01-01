RGB Gaming Mouse Pad, Mortal Kombat Anime Extended Large MousePads, Glowing Mouse mat with Stitched Edge Frame & Non-Slip Rubber Base for Office & .

12 Lighting Modes: The RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Is Powered By A Usb Cable And The Edge Is Designed With Super Glowing Fiber. 12 lighting modes: Green\\Blue\\Purple\\Red\\Indigo\\Yellow\\White\\Magenta\\Orange\\ 9colors Change Automaticly\\Magic Flash\\Magic Slow. You Can Choose The Mode You Like. Easy To Use: Plug And Play, No Driver Required. Double click on the switch, Switch Between Full and Half-light, Long Press 3 Seconds to Turn off The Machine. Choose Your Favorite Color Mode By Simply Pressing One Button. The Mouse Pad With Memory Function Will Re-Open In The Lighting Mode You Used Before, No Need To Re-Select. Large Size And Anti-Slip Rubber Base:15.8 X 35.5 Inches(4 Mm Thick) This Rgb Cool Desk Pad Is Perfect For Office, Gaming, Learning, Desktops, Laptop, And So On. The Durable Stitched Edges, Close To The Desktop Without Deformation, No Degumming, Anti-Slip Rubber Base Strong Adhesion, Thicker Design, More Comfortable Operation, When You Are Immersed In Work Or Games, Which I