RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Large Mouse Mat, Bimor 31.5 X 11.8 Inch Extra LED Extended Mousepad, Non-Slip Rubber Base Mouse Keyboard Mat (80x30 zhanshi)

Large Size & Foldable - Measuring 800x300x3mm(31.5x11.8x0.16inch),this mouse pad covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, provide plenty room for professional gaming & office work. Applies to all types of keyboards and mice. High Quality - Made of high elasticity natural rubber, this mouse mat is non-toxic and has no hazardous substances, safe for use. Anti-slip base can firmly grip your desktop and nylon stitched edges make the pad much more durable and longer lasting. Easily roll up the mouse pad without getting wrinkless or creases. 10 Lighting Modes - Super Glow Fiber - Chroma customizable lighting provides a distinctive appearance, Choose from 10 lighting modes: red?green?blue?purple?cyan?yellow-green? ice blue?RGB Breathing?Fast RGB Running?Slow RGB Running. your desk. Water-resistent, prevent accidental damage from spilled drinks, easy to clean. Non-Slip Rubber Base - 4mm ultra-thick dense anti-slip rubber base can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operat