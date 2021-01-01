RGB Gaming Mouse Pad-Large Extended Soft LED Mousepad with 12 Lighting Modes, Computer Keyboard Mousepads Mat, Big Desk Mat for Laptop Office.

Best Quality Guranteed. Anti-Slip Rubber Base: 5mm thick natural rubber, anti-slip texture bottom pad can firmly fix the mouse pad in place. Gaming mouse Pad that will rest firmly on your desk even during the most intense gaming session Large and Perfect Size: 800 x 300 mm/ 31. 511. 8 inches, Applies to all types of keyboards and mice, and still have a large amount of movement space. The thickness is 0. 2 inches, thick enough to support a wrist, which ensures your wrist's comfort 10 Lighting Modesincludes 7 kinds of static lighting modes and 3 dynamic lighting modes, plug and play, no driver required. One button, press one time to change the Lighting mode, press twice to change the brightness, press and hold about 3 seconds turn on/off Ultra-Smooth Surface: the extended gaming mouse pad features a smooth, textile-weave design for extremely precise mouse control and a smooth glide Water Resistant Coating: Effectively prevent damage from spilled drin