RGB Gaming Mouse Pad Extra Large Gaming Mouse Mat for Gamer Waterproof Office DEST Mat with 10 Lighting Mode for PC Computer RGB Keyboard Mouse.

Best Quality Guranteed. Best Choice for GamerYou can turn on the RGB light which will match up with RGB mechanical keyboard, cherry mx gaming keyboard and gaming mouse. Anti-slip base can firmly grip your desktop which ensure that every mouse movement translates into cursor movement, allowing you to enjoy the ultimate precision in the most passionate game. Best Choice in OfficeThere are some mouse that can't be moved on a sleek desk, and you need a large mouse pad to cover your desk. This mouse pad is suitable for all wired/wireless mice, making your office more efficient. At the same time, you have a unique desktop in the office, you can turn off the light if you don't need the lighting function. LARGE & WaterproofThe size of 31.5'x11.8'x0.16' will covers the area for a full-sized keyboard and mouse, providing plenty of room for professional gaming or office work, this mouse mat, can protect your various desktops. *