Havit RGB Gaming Mouse Pad & Mechanical Keyboard and Mouse Combo

?RGB Backlit Mouse Pad?The gaming mouse pad features RGB backlit effects with 7 static light modes and 7 dynamic modes, creates a cool gaming environment, perfect for pc gaming. Smooth Surface and Non-slip Base?The mouse pad is made of super fiber and soft soft cloth surface with non-slip rubber base, grips the desktop firmly, gaming mouse can slide on the mouse pads accurately and easily. Perfect Size Mouse Pads?The mousepad (350*250mm) will fit your mouse perfectly and provide enough mouse movement space, suitable for all types of mice. Mechanical Keyboard? With all-Metal Panel and floating keys design, the keys of keyboard trigger sensitively, all 104 keys have individual switches with full n-key rollover? Programmable Mouse? Gaming mice with 6 Dots Per Inch levels available from 800/1600/ 2400/ 3200 / 4000/ 4800, can easily adjust the Dots Per Inch to match the mouse speed instantly for different game scenarios.