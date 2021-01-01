RGB Gaming Mouse Pad 14 Lighting Modes 2 Brightness Levels Large Extended Soft LED Mouse Pad Waterproof Computer Keyboard Mousepads Mat NonSlip.

Best Quality Guranteed. 14 Lighting ModesRGB Gaming Mouse Pad uses super glow fiber to make your game atmosphere warmer and more enjoyable. The rgb mousepad has 7 static light modes and 7 dynamic modes, so provides a cool feeling playing pc games Large & Flat DesignThis XXL mouse pad measures 31.5x11.8x0.2 inch will apply to all types of keyboards and mice, and also provides plenty of room for professional gaming or office work. The LED gaming mouse pad uses durable stitched edges protect the pad from wear, deformation and degum Ultra Smooth SurfaceDesigned with superfine fiber braided material, smooth fast movement, soft extended gaming mouse pad works with laser and optical gaming mice that ensure pinpoint accuracy and sensitivity speed. A free cleaning brush, ultra soft wool can clean computer screen, keyboard and mouse pad Anti-Slip & WaterproofGaming mouse pad with non-slip rubber base, ensures accurat