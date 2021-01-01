COOLMOON RGB Case Fans,120mm Square Diamond Silent Computer Cooling PC Case Fan, RGB Color Changing LED Fan with Remote Control

1.Full Ring Light RGB: Unique full-ring RGB aperture design, seamless, Unleash stunning light effects. The latest design of 2021. 2.All in One Remote Control: PWM control ready, wireless remote controller allows you adjust any color you want to match your PC case style. And you can also adjust the speed of the radiator, the intensity of the light. 3.High Performance Cooling: Hydraulic bearing, ABS material, PWM fan control allows for dynamic speed adjustment between 0 rpm to 1,200 rpm, minimizing noise or maximizing airflow long life up to 40000hours,6Pin interface to provides RGB FAN safe and reliable power output, Make the lights appear bright and colorful. 4.Music Rhythm Sync + ARGB Motherboard Sync Analog Intelligent Controller: Fan lighting effect can change with music node, also can synchronize with the motherboard(ps: this Intelligent control box have 10 fan ports and 2 LED (light bar) ports.