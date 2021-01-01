From yuanguo
White RG6 Digital Coaxial Cable Shielded PVC Jacket Rated UL ETL CATV RoHS 75 Ohm RG6 Digital Audio Video Coaxial Cable with Premium Continuous.
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Professional Coaxial Cables to connect Televisions, Cable Modems, Satellite Receivers, Off-Air Antennas and all other F-Female equipped devices. Manufactured from Shielded RG6 coaxial cable suitable for outdoor or indoor use. PVC jacket; UL/ETL Certification; NEC 820: CATV, CM; NEC 830: BM; RoHS Cable impedance: 75 ohm 100% BRASS continenous grounded compression male F- connectors (Not the cheap nickel plated)