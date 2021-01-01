RG6 Cable with F Connectors on Each end TriShield Coaxial Patch Cord IndoorOutdoor Coax Bundled with Barrel 5 Screw Clipsby 50 FT Black

Flexible & Easy to use with length markings on the cable every 2 ft. 18 AWG Copper Clad Steel Center Conductor Core / 75 Ohm / 3Ghz Swept Tested / 77% Aluminum Braid. High quality BELDEN PPC EX6XL PLUS connectors will not pull off, break, leak signal or come loose and are water proof using a redundant double seal at each end of the connector. Triple Shielded low loss RG 6 Coax Wire is perfect for Satellite / High Definition Cable TV / CATV Installs / Cable Internet Modem / Off-Air Antenna Cabling / Short Wave Radio / Ham Radio / Electrical Sensor Devices / Long Range WIFI Antennas / Security Camera Installation / Cellular Signal Booster / Dish Network / Comcast / Spectrum / Charter / Verizon FiOS / AT & T U-Verse and all other Analog or High Frequency Digital Audio / Video Signal Transmission. Comes with 2 anti corrosive compression F-Male FITTINGS, already attached / installed, 1 Blue BARREL connector and 5 SCREW CLIPS. Ready to be