From uxcell
uxcell RG316 Coaxial Cable with BNC Male to SMA Male Connectors 50 Ohm 1.5 Feet 2pcs
?BASE INFO?Cable Type: RG316; Cable Length: 1.5 ft / 46 cm; Connector 1: SMA Male; Connector 2: BNC Male; Impedance: 50 ohm. MATERIAL?SMA Male with gold plated brass body and contacts, BNC Male with nickel plated connector body and gold plated brass contacts, great connectivity. APPLICATION?Widely used for your HAM radio, video, broadcast, telecom device connecting to your external antenna. FEATURES?High frequency and low transmission loss, low voltage standing wave ratio, physical foaming flame-retardant, good weather resistant, durable use indoors and outdoors. ADVANTAGE?RG316 coaxial cable has good anti-electromagnetic interference and softness, not only light weight, but also has the characteristics of high temperature resistance, moisture resistance, corrosion resistance, etc. Shielding, attenuation, standing wave and other indicators have excellent electrical properties.