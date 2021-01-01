Summit RG200WS 20 Inch Wide 2.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range with Broiler Compartment White Cooking Appliances Ranges Gas Ranges

Summit RG200WS 20 Inch Wide 2.3 Cu. Ft. Free Standing Gas Range with Broiler Compartment Features: This 2.3 cubic foot range is the perfect complement to a smaller kitchen space Includes a high-powered 12,000 BTU burner for powerful heating, one (1) 5,000 BTU burner ideal for simmering, and two (2) standard 9,500 BTU burners to meet other cooking needs The boiler is located in a lower drop-down compartment and comes with a two-piece broiler an with lid Push-to-turn knobs prevent accidents and come with indicator lights for each burner for added safety Safety features include indicator lights for the burners and the oven ensuring that you always know what is in use Unit is set for natural gas but can be converted aftermarket with the included LP kit Manufacturer warranty includes 1 year parts and labor Specifications: Total Capacity: 2.3 Cu. Ft. Broil Element: Yes Back Left Burner BTU: 9500 Back Right Burner BTU: 9500 Front Left Burner BTU: 5000 Front Right Burner BTU: 12000 Cutout Depth: 25" Cutout Width: 20" Depth: 23-1/2" Height: 42" Width: 19-1/2" Amperage: 40A Voltage: 115V Gas Ranges White