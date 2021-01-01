RFM95W 915Mhz LoRa Ultra Long Range Transceiver SX1276 Compatible Supply Technical Support Ship from US Within 1 Day

Best Quality Guranteed. RFM95W 915Mhz - LoRaTM Ultra Long Range Wireless Transceiver (functionally comparable to SX1276) The RFM95W transceivers feature the LoRaTM long range modem that provides ultra-long range spread spectrum communication and high interference immunity while minimizing current consumption. Using Hope RFs patented LoRaTM modulation technique RFM95W can achieve a sensitivity of over -148dBm using a low cost crystal and bill of materials. The high sensitivity combined with the integrated +20 dBm power amplifier yields industry leading link budget making it optimal for any application requiring range or robustness. LoRaTM also provides significant advantages in both blocking and selectivity over conventional modulation techniques, solving the traditional design compromise between range, interference immunity and energy consumption.