RFID Blocking Sleeves 14 Credit Card Holders amp 4 Passport Protectors Ultimate Premium Identity Theft Protection Sleeve Set for Men amp Women.

✓ ESSENTIAL FOR THE MODERN DAY: Protect yourself from data thieves who skim & steal your personal financial information within seconds. Avoid wasting hours of cancelling credit cards and anxiety over identity theft. Travel safely & securely with confidence knowing you are protected with our RFID Sleeves & will not be a victim. ✓ SECURE YOUR INFORMATION: US GOVT. FIPS 201 Approved. Protects credit cards, debit & ATM cards, passports, driver's licenses & other RFID-enabled contactless Smart Cards. Lined with an electromagnetically opaque shield to block signals from high-tech pickpockets & unauthorized electronic scanning devices. ✓ SLIM PREMIUM QUALITY: Made from high grade ultra-lightweight durable material, water & tear resistant. Slim profile design fits easily into your wallet or purse without taking up extra space. ✓ SIMPLE TO USE: VERSATILE COLOR PACK comes in 3 stylish colors with 7 side loader & 7 top loader card sleeves. Engin