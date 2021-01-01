RFID Blocking Credit Card ProtectorRFID Blocking Aluminum Wallets for Women Men Card Holder for Metal ID Credit Cards Case New Upgraded

SAVE THOUSANDS in Losses and Headaches: What takes seconds to destroy CAN BE KEPT SAFE AND PROTECTED from Electronic Pickpocketing. PEACE OF MIND when Travelling: It is a Must Have when on vacations or traveling overseas. Using on public transportation and crowded places - keep the worry away and be protected all the time. MOST RELIABLE RFID BLOCKING PROTECTION. Most RFID blocking wallets can NOT block 125KHz signals. But cases are able to Block both 13.56 MHz and 125KHz Signals. Don't give thieves any chance. EASY TO OPEN AND CLOSE. Latches safely and securely when not in use. Rounded corner wouldn't damage on your clothes. With 7 Slots, Capacity for up to more than 9 credit cards. NO HASSLE MONEY-BACK GUARANTEE - We know you'll love our case, that's why if you aren't 100 percent satisfied we will provide you with a refund or a replacement- BUY MORE SAVE MORE: Check -Special Offers- below.