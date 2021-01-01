Samsung RF28R6201 36 Inch Wide 28 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated French Door Refrigerator with CoolSelect Pantry Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel

Samsung RF28R6201 36 Inch Wide 28 Cu. Ft. Energy Star Rated French Door Refrigerator with CoolSelect Pantry Features:19.1 cu. ft. refrigerator and 8.9 cu. ft. freezer store a variety of fresh and frozen foods with plenty of room for leftovers and snacksLED lighting beautifully lights up the interior so you're able to quickly spot what you wantConveniently located in the freezer, the automatic filtered ice maker provides clear, clean-tasting ice cubesMonitor your refrigerator from your Android or iPhone with Wi-Fi connectivityManufacturer warranty includes 1 year parts and labor, 10 year compressor, and 5 year sealed system coverageProduct Technologies:Twin Cooling Plus®: Independent fridge and freezer controls keep food fresher longer.CoolSelect Pantry™: Full-width drawer with three temperature control settings to chill or defrost food to ideal temperatures.Specifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 19.1 Cu. Ft.Freezer Capacity: 8.9 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 28 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDShelf Material: Tempered GlassCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: YesHeight: 70"Depth: 36"Width: 35-3/4"Voltage: 120V French Door Full Size Refrigerators Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel