Fisher and Paykel RF135BDRUX4 N 25 Inch Wide 13.4 Cu. Ft. Bottom Mount ActiveSmart Refrigerator with Right Hinge Door and Ice and Water Dispenser Features:13.4 Cu. Ft. size provides large flexible storage options for a busy familyThe slimline dispenser makes it easy to fill almost any sized jug or vessel with cool filtered water and doesn’t take up any storage space in your fridge.Fresh ice is always available for you in a dedicated freezer bin, simply turn it off to free up freezer space or during busy times, you can boost ice production by up to 30%Anti-fingerprint coating means you simply wipe clean any marks and spill-safe secure glass shelves easily capture any drips or leaksCovered under a 2 year parts and 5 year sealed system manufacturer warrantyProduct Technologies:ActiveSmart - Cooling Technology: Energy Star certified ActiveSmart™ Foodcare Fridge Freezers adapt to daily use by cooling and defrosting only when needed. This means your fridge uses the energy it needs without compromising on food care.Specifications:Refrigerator Capacity: 9.5 Cu. Ft.Freezer Capacity: 3.9 Cu. Ft.Total Capacity: 13.4 Cu. Ft.Bulb Type: LEDCrisper Bins: YesGallon Door Storage: NoHeight: 67-1/2"Depth: 27-3/8"Width: 25"Amperage: 3.5AVoltage: 110, 120V Bottom Freezer Full Size Refrigerators Stainless Steel