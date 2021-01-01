Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM 4515C002 Lens with Essential Accessory Kit

Advertisement
Normal-length prime is designed for use with full-frame Canon RF-mount mirrorless digital cameras. Configurable Control Ring can be used to adjust a variety of exposure settings, including aperture, ISO, and exposure compensation. STM stepping motor offers fast, quiet, smooth, and accurate autofocus performance that is ideal for video recording as well as still shooting. Super Spectra coating has been applied to individual elements to minimize ghosting and flare for greater contrast and color neutrality when working in strong lighting conditions.