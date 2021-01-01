From heat river tech ltd

RF Coaxial cable SMA to CRC9 RP-SMA female(male pin) to CRC9 male right angle pigtail cable for HuaWei USB Cards antenna cable

$10.59
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

RF Coaxial cable SMA to CRC9 RP-SMA female(male pin) to CRC9 male.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com